Breaking news: Bell rung for Conception boat fire victims

The sun broke through the clouds for just a moment at 7 this morning.

At the end of the Breakwater of the Santa Barbara Harbor, 15 to 20 family and community members gathered in the morning gloom to have first looks at the new plaque commemorating the 34 souls lost in the Conception fire.

The plaque reads, “In honor of those who lost their lives September 2, 2019 on board the Conception at Platt’s Harbor, Santa Cruz Island.” The light green plaque placed on a large rock then lists each of the victim’s names.

Following the unveiling, a bell was rung 34 times — for each life lost.

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

A memorial at SEA Landing honors the 34 lives lost during the Sept. 2, 2019, Conception boat fire.