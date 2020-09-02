Home Breaking News Breaking news: Bell rung for Conception boat fire victims
Breaking NewsLocal

Breaking news: Bell rung for Conception boat fire victims

by Grayce McCormick 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The sun broke through the clouds for just a moment at 7 this morning.
At the end of the Breakwater of the Santa Barbara Harbor, 15 to 20 family and community members gathered in the morning gloom to have first looks at the new plaque commemorating the 34 souls lost in the Conception fire.
The plaque reads, “In honor of those who lost their lives September 2, 2019 on board the Conception at Platt’s Harbor, Santa Cruz Island.” The light green plaque placed on a large rock then lists each of the victim’s names.
Following the unveiling, a bell was rung 34 times — for each life lost.
For more on this story, see Thursday’s News-Press.

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS
A memorial at SEA Landing honors the 34 lives lost during the Sept. 2, 2019, Conception boat fire.
RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS
The Conception Memorial Plaque was unveiled this morning at the end of Santa Barbara breakwater.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Survivor of Conception dive boat fire files lawsuit

Sheriff’s office identifies all 34 Conception victims

Body of last Conception victim recovered; Coast Guard...

FBI seeks info from public on boat fire

Presence of FBI, as well as search warrants,...

Salvage, recovery efforts suspended

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More