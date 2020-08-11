Breaking news: SB Foresters win World Series

By MARK PATTON

NEWS-PRESS SENIOR WRITER

WICHITA, Kan. — The Santa Barbara Foresters had more than enough for their record eighth National Baseball Congress World Series championship in just 14 years.

The local summer collegiate baseball team completed its romp through Wichita by defeating the Cheney, Kan. Diamond Dawgs 12-3 in Monday’s final of the 86th annual event.

The Foresters (30-4) won their four tournament games by a combined score of 33-4. They played errorless defense throughout the event.

For the full story, see Tuesday’s News-Press.