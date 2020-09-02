Home Breaking News Breaking news: Unarmed ICBM launched during Vandenberg test
Breaking news: Unarmed ICBM launched during Vandenberg test

An unarmed Minutemen III ICBM missile was launched shortly after midnight during an operational test at Vandenberg Air Force Base.

The purpose of the intercontinental ballistic missile test launch program is to validate and verify the weapon system’s safety, security, effectiveness, and reliability, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

The launch occurred at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday.

Col. Kris Barcomb, 30th Operations Group commander, was the launch decision authority.

“Our outstanding Airmen and space professionals continue to showcase flawless execution and teamwork between the 30th Space Wing and the 576th Flight Test Squadron,” Col. Barcomb said in a statement. “This test launch represents another successful demonstration of our nation’s capability and underscores the fact that our nuclear enterprise is safe, secure, reliable, effective and ready to defend the United States and our allies.”

CONNOR RILEY PHOTO
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
