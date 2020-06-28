BREAKING: Newsom recommends that bars close in Santa Barbara County

Patrons enjoy an afternoon at Institution Ale Co. on Sunday in downtown Santa Barbara, just hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom recommended that bars close in Santa Barbara County. (Mitchell White/News-Press)

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars to close in seven counties Sunday due to the rising spread of the coronavirus, while also recommending that bars close in Santa Barbara County, among others.

According to the governor, the bar closures are required in Los Angeles, Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, San Joaquin and Tulare counties.

The closures are recommended for Santa Barbara, Ventura, Sacramento, Contra Costa, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Clara, and Stanislaus counties.

“COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger,” Gov. Newsom said in a written statement. “That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases.”

The closures are mandated in the counties that have been on the state’s watch list for more than two weeks. The counties that Gov. Newsom recommended bar closures have been on the watch list for at least three days, but not a full two weeks.

Santa Barbara County has been on the state’s watch list since June 19, Dr. Von Do-Reynoso, health director, said during a previous press conference.

The county Public Health Department has submitted its attestation plan to the state, with the metrics including hospitalization rate and Intensive Care Unit capacity.

“According to the state, we have exceeded those thresholds,” Dr. Do-Reynoso said.

“We believe the increasing number of hospitalizations and ICU admits is attributable to the increased cases in our North County, and also due to (widespread) testing,” she added.

County officials have yet to respond to a request for comment on Sunday. For more information, including reaction from local bar owners, see Monday’s News-Press.