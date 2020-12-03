Breast Cancer Resource Center to hold virtual events this month

SANTA BARBARA — The Breast Cancer Resource Center has no shortage of Zoom events planned for the month of December.

The BCRC will kick off the last month of the year with a one hour virtual dancing session at noon Friday with Harout Artistakessian, who has performed professionally in the Los Angeles Area. Mr. Artistakessian encourages dancers to infuse each movement with feeling, spirit and personal style, according to a news release.

Every Monday at 12:15 p.m. starting next week, BCRC will have guided meditation sessions hosted by Maria Marotti. According to the release, both “newbies and seasoned meditators” are welcome.

On the first and third Wednesday of the month, BCRC will host a Women’s Support Group. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and provides newly diagnosed women, survivors, and women living with cancer to take part in a nurturing group session in which participants share insights on how to deal with the challenges of cancer.

BCRC will hold its first Qigong session of the month today. Qigong is a form of gentle exercise characterized by rhythmically repeated movements that help with strengthening and stretching the body and increasing fluid movements. Hosted by Bill McMillan, the session will begin at 11 a.m. and will be held on every Thursday this month, Dec. 10, 17, 24, and 31.

— Josh Grega