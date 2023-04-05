Breast Cancer Resource Center to present THRIVE Fashion Show

COURTESY PHOTO

The THRIVE Fashion Show raises funds for The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara. The first show since 2017 is set for April 30 at the Montecito Club.

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara will host its annual THRIVE Fashion Show featuring client models sharing their inspiring Thrive Stories.

This year’s event will take place at 11:30 a.m. April 30 on the Great Lawn at the Montecito Club, 920 Summit Road in Montecito.

Tickets are $250.

Models include Debby Barnett, Sara Browne, Shawn Dyer, Susan Ferguson, Kathy Patton and Beatrice Valenzuela.

“Thriving and sharing their inspiring ‘Thrive Stories,’ they feel uplifted, beautiful, and heard, bringing hope to others facing breast cancer. From the core of oneself, a thriver taps deeply into innate courage to reshape and redefine life’s undesirable circumstances and emerge vibrantly anew,” said Silvana Kelly, BCRC executive director.

Guests will enjoy lunch catered by the Montecito Club, as BCRC models walk the runway in fashionable season trends provided by J. McLaughlin of Montecito and hair and make-up by Samara Beauty. DJ Darla Be, a long-time BCRC supporter, will serve as emcee and DJ for the event. Guests can also bid on a tempting array of silent auction items.

The THRIVE Fashion Show raises funds for the BCRC, a local nonprofit founded in 1997 to provide vital and compassionate support to individuals facing breast cancer diagnoses and treatment or breast health challenges.

“The BCRC is a community resource created and sustained through the compassion, vision and generosity of many who understand the importance of the free support and resources we provide,” said Ms. Kelly. “BCRC is here through the challenging times, and the THRIVE Fashion Show is a moment to honor the strength and light of these amazing women, along with those who have supported and uplifted them throughout their journey with breast cancer,”

BCRC provides resources and information, connecting clients with educational lectures, peer counseling, support groups and several integrative therapies and wellness programs. All services remain free of charge to anyone who

needs them.

The BCRC is located at 55 Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara and is funded solely through its fundraising events and donor base.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com