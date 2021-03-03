Breast cancer walk/run set for March 13

COURTESY PHOTO

The 21st annual Barbara Ireland Walk and Run for Breast Cancer is scheduled for March 13. This year, the event offers five options, and participants can complete the journeys on a course of their own choosing.

This year, the event offers five virtual course options: the Shamrock Shuffle — a one-mile walk and run; the Leprechaun Leap— a 5-kilometer walk and run; the Happy St. Paddy — a five-mile walk and run; the Irish Jig — a 10-kilometer course, and the Pot of Gold — a 15-kilometer journey.

Organizers hope to raise $50,000 for breast cancer research and programs in Santa Barbara.

Participants have the opportunity to complete one, two, three, four or all five distances on a course of their choosing. It could be their neighborhood, on a trail or at the beach. Once participants have completed their event or events, they will upload their times.

A presentation will be shown online March 13 to mark the event.

All of the proceeds raised from registration fees and pledges will benefit local breast cancer research and programs at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at Sansum Clinic. Registration opened Feb 1 at www.cfsb.org/irelandwalk2021.

The registration fee is $50 for adults and includes a bandana and goodie bag. The cost for children 12 and under is $20. Participants who raise $100 or more will have their registration fees waived.

— Gerry Fall