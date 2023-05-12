Breeze Bus Routes to change to SMRT’s local routes

NORTH COUNTY — There is going to be a rebranding of the regional Breeze Bus Routes 100 and 200 and New Cuyama inter-community bus routes as Santa Maria Regional Transit’s local fixed routes starting on July 1.

The service consolidation was recently approved by the Santa Maria City Council. SMRT will continue to administer the routes though its federal, state and city council-sanctioned process.

Effective on July 1, the regional routes will be rebranded as SMRT’s Routes 20 to Los Alamos/Solvang/Chumash, Route 30 to Vandenberg/Lompoc, and Route 50 to New Cuyama.

Riders will start to see SMRT-branded vehicles deployed in their service. Additionally, SMRT plans to fully integrate labor, fleet, ridership figures, revenues and costs to maximize efficiency.

SMRT will oversee the operational costs, using a combination of state and federal funding sources as well as the county’s allocation of Transit Development Act state funding to support service to unincorporated parts of North County.

This consolidation is expected to improve transit services in the Santa Maria and North County region as well as provide riders with a more efficient experience, according to SMRT.

These routes will accept SMRT bus passes, and new bus schedules will be released shortly.

— Annika Bahnsen