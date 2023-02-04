BRESK, Frank

Frank Bresk was a wise and gentle soul. He passed away on January 23, 2023, in Santa Barbara. Born and raised in Queens, New York, he attended Vocational High School and became a master machinist. In 1945, he was drafted into the Army and transferred for basic training to California where he discovered his future home. Returning to New York after the war, he worked as a machinist, joined the YMCA, lifted weights, played handball, and entered college on the GI Bill. During this time, he met the love of his life, Frieda, whom he married.

He loved the outdoors and backpacked in the Adirondack Mountains with his buddies and later with Frieda. Upon graduating from college, he accepted an offer with North American Aviation in Downey, California. Frank & Frieda moved there and started their family. Growing weary of the traffic and the smog, Frank accepted a job with Firestone Guided Missile Division on the Monterey Peninsula where, with Frieda and his family, he built a home on a hilltop with never-ending views of Carmel Valley. Before long, the family had grown to five children. Seeing an opportunity, Frank founded a new company of his own design, which eventually blossomed into a highly successful international shock & vibration testing and manufacturing company. He was honored with many awards and known in the industry as a leading expert.

He was a patient mentor, teaching and sharing with family and friends, including backpacking and a love of nature with his children on annual trips to the Sierras. After losing his beloved to cancer in 2018, Frank spent the remainder of his days at a beautiful retirement community in Santa Barbara. We extend our heartfelt thanks to his caregivers, nurses, doctors, staff, and Hospice who respectfully and graciously attended him. He is survived by his five children. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday February 18. Condolences may be sent to fbresk601@gmail.com. Please consider donating to the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden in lieu of flowers.