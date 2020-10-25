Breytenbach shines in collegiate debut

Westmont freshman Annelline Breytenbach had a collegiate debut to remember on Saturday morning.

Breytenbach, who was recently cleared by the NAIA Eligibility Center, finished first among other runners in the women’s 5K, helping the cross country team take second place at the WJU Warrior Invitational in Rocklin.

The men’s team also took second in the race, which was held at the newly renovated William Jessup Cross Country Course, the same course that will host the Golden State Athletic Conference championships on Nov. 7.

Along with the Warriors, the other teams that competed Saturday were Arizona Christian, Hope International, The Master’s and William Jessup. The Master’s won both races.

Westmont tallied 58 points In the women’s 5K, finishing with a 2:02.9 team spread. The Master’s notched 20 points with a 46.1 second spread, with William Jessup finishing third with 82 points and a spread of 2:45.2.

Breytenbach finished with a time of 19:16.3 and is now the second Westmont runner this season to take first place in her debut. Kacie Kawn did so at the Master’s Invitational -Race 2.

“Anneline ran an assertive and determined race,” Westmont head coach Russell Smelley said. “She was in a foot race with three Master’s runners the entire race and then was able to out kick all three for the victory.”

Reigning All-GSAC performer Madden Hundley was the next Warrior to cross the finish line, taking seventh place with a time of 20:08.3. Gretchen Scherrei finished 17th with a time of 20:47.8, Kawn took 18th with a time of 20:51.9 and Emma Lottman finished with a time of 21:19.2, good for 21st place.

In the men’s 8K, freshman Caleb Mettler took fourth place with a time of 26:32.5. Mitch Groff finished sixth with a time of 26:50.0, with Adam King taking eighth with a time of 27:05.5.

“The men ran strongly and showed good determination on the course,” Smelley said. “First years Caleb Mettler and Mitch Groff were impressive with sophomore Adam King giving Westmont a strong front running trio.”

Ryan Daedler finished 12th with a time of 27:39.1, with Garrett Miller taking 15th with a time of 27:49.9.

As a team, the men accumulated 41 points with a 1:17.4 team spread. The Master’s finished with 19 points, and a 1:26.2 team spread. Arizona Christian, with 77 points and a 1:52.5 spread, took third and Hope International was not considered in team scoring because they only had four runners, short of the minimum of five.

Westmont's cross country teams will return to Santa Barbara before traveling back to Rockline for the GSAC Championships next month.