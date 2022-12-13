Brian Fallon to head Lompoc Fire Department

COURTESY PHOTO

Brian Fallon, who will become the Lompoc fire chief in January, brings more than 20 years of firefighting and emergency response experience.

Brian Fallon is coming aboard early next month as the new chief of the Lompoc Fire Department.

Mr. Fallon previously served as fire chief for the city of Victorville, and he brings more than 20 years of firefighting and emergency response experience.

Before joining the Victorville Fire Department in September 2021, he served 16 years with the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department, where he progressed through the ranks.

Mr. Fallon, set to officially start with the city of Lompoc on Jan. 9, takes the reins from Interim Lompoc Fire Chief Scott Nunez. Mr. Nunez served as chief since July, following the retirement of Chief Alicia Welch.

Lompoc City Manager Dean Albro said he is excited to announce Mr. Fallon as the city’s new fire chief.

“After reviewing numerous candidates and having several panel reviews, Brian Fallon really stood out. He brings a tremendous level of professional experience and has the leadership qualities that we were hoping to find.” Mr. Albro said in a statement. “We are looking forward to working with him and feel he is the right person for the chief position.”

Mr. Fallon has training and skills in emergency management, interoperability, project management, hazmat, and tactical response. In addition, he holds numerous certifications including Chief Officer Certification from the California State Fire Marshal, Extended Attack Incident Commander and Strike Team/Task Force Leader.

Mr. Fallon said he is looking forward to joining the Lompoc Fire Department.

“I am extremely honored and humbled to lead an amazing group of men and women with the Lompoc Fire Department,” he said. “I am excited to see what the future holds for our fire department and the city of Lompoc.”

