Brian Fallon to take over as new Lompoc Fire Chief

COURTESY PHOTO

Brian Fallon will take over as Lompoc’s fire chief in early January.

On Dec. 9, the city of Lompoc announced that they will welcome Brian Fallon as the new fire chief in early January. Mr. Fallon has more than 20 years of firefighting and emergency response experience and served as the fire chief for the city of Victorville in his previous position.

“Achieving this position is incredibly humbling. I can recall in my college academy, (2002 at Riverside Community College), never thinking I would have the honor to serve the fire department in this capacity. Twenty years later, I remember that feeling vividly and feel humbled to be trusted with this level of responsibility for the city of Lompoc,” Mr. Fallon told the News-Press.

The News-Press asked Mr. Fallon about his career prior to this: “Prior to being appointed to the position of fire chief for the city of Victorville, I served as one of Victorville’s battalion chief’s. Prior to that, I served the city of Rancho Cucamonga for 16 years, where I worked through the ranks, from firefighter to captain, Ultimately serving nearly 10 years as a fire captain for the city of Rancho Cucamonga.

“Not a day passes that I don’t appreciate the mentoring and leadership displayed with the city of Rancho Cucamonga. The Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District taught me the value of customer service, caring for others and striving for excellence in both my professional and personal life. The leadership in Rancho Cucamonga displayed a type of decorum that I have never witnessed, and second to none. That example has thoroughly prepared me to care for the men and women of the Lompoc fire department and the city that I will be serving,” said Mr. Fallon.

Mr. Fallon earned his bachelor’s degree in fire science administration from Waldorf University. He also obtained his California State Paramedic License in 2002 and continues to maintain the license. He has full intentions of maintaining his paramedic license through the course of his career. He has also obtained his California State Fire Marshal certifications for both company officer and chief officer. He holds the California State Fire Marshal certifications for a strike team leader as well, as California faces some of the worst wildfires in the nation.

“The duties of the fire chief require that the individual views the department at the 30,000-foot level. Meaning, the fire chief needs to strategically plan the trajectory of the department with his command staff, labor group and individuals in the department while maintaining alignment with the vision of the city. Fire chiefs manage and are called to be stewards of the fire department budget as well. Projecting the needs of the department, as it relates to hiring, fleet needs and equipment also serve as the fire chiefs responsibility. I will also find myself involved in county level planning with the Santa Barbara County Fire Chiefs to create and maintain unity amongst our departments. With the multitude of changes occurring in the fire industry, it is imperative that there remains a collaborative effort amongst local fire chiefs. The support we can provide one another is invaluable,” said Mr. Fallon.

The News-Press asked Mr. Fallon what his goals are as fire chief: “My primary goals are and will remain to serve the Lompoc firefighters to the best of my ability. I desire to bring further vision and strategic planning to the department. I desire to work collaboratively with Lompoc city leadership, Lompoc Chief Officers, and the Lompoc Professional Firefighters Local 1906, to ensure the City of Lompoc Fire Department maintains pace with the demands of the industry and provides progressive fire and EMS services.

“My wife and I are incredibly honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve the city of Lompoc. It has been a long-time dream of ours to be part of the Central Coast Community. We are incredibly thrilled and looking forward to what the future holds for our family,” said Mr. Fallon.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com