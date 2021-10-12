Brian Michael Bendis at Metro

Acclaimed comic book writer Brian Michael Bendis will sign autographs Nov. 12 as part of Metro Entertainment’s 30th anniversary celebration.

Mr. Bendis is one of the creators behind Marvel Comics’ Ultimate line and is known for his Superman stories for DC Comics. He currently heads DC’s Jinxworld line.

For Marvel, Mr. Bendis had an 18-year run writing Spider-Man stories, a nine-year run writing Avengers stories and a 100-issue run in the X-Men Franchise. He also has written comics such as Iron Man and Guardians of the Galaxy. He also was involved in event projects such as “Avengers Versus X-Men” and “Civil War 2.”

Mr. Bendis also served as a consultant on TV and movie projects, including Marvel Cinematic Universe films starting with the first “Iron Man” movie (2008). He won a Peabody for his work as the co-creator of Netflix’s “Jessica Jones.”

More details, such as the time of Mr. Bendis’ signing, will appear later in the News-Press.

— Dave Mason