Bridge to nowhere

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSThe Old Coast Highway Bridge, which has been closed to highway traffic since the early 1980s and is now a dead-end footbridge, stands next to a steel railway trestle over the Arroyo Hondo Creek near Gaviota on Sunday. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Court Seeking Applicants for Juvenile Justice Commission next post Group calls for state to investigate Gaviota Creek Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.