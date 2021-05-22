‘Bridges to Resilience’ conference goes virtual

SANTA BARBARA — The fifth annual “Bridges to Resilience” conference will take place virtually this year starting at 8 a.m. June 9.

The annual conference is designed to connect regional healthcare providers with community partners and build “resilience-focused networks of care” in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, according to a news release.

This year’s virtual program is intended for individuals who serve youth, children or families and are interested in understanding, preventing and addressing childhood trauma. Participants in the conferences span multiple sectors, including healthcare, education, social work and philanthropy. Attendees will learn about California’s Adverse Childhood Experiences Aware Initiative and techniques for addressing childhood trauma.

The program will feature keynote speaker Dr. Robert Anda, a co-founder and co-principal investigator of the landmark ACE study in the 1990’s. In addition, physicians, field experts and facilitators will teach 14 sessions on various topics related to building resiliency.

Registration is currently open online at bridgestoresilience.com. The conference is free and the deadline to register is June 3.

— Madison Hirneisen