BRIEFLY : Tour planned for haunted brothels

VENTURA — History expert Richard Senate will lead his “Soiled Doves Tour of Haunted Brothels” Sept. 24.

The two-hour tour will start at 7 p.m. at Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

Participants must be 18 or older because of the subject matter.

Mr. Senate will discuss the raw side of Ventura, which historically was a wild place with prostitution meeting the needs of cowboys, oilmen and sailors.

According to a news release, “Some of the phantom ladies of the night still walk these streets and their former places of employment.”

The tour costs $10 per person and is limited to 30 people.

To make a reservation, call the Bank of Books at 805-643-3154.

— Dave Mason