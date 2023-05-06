Bring back Prop. 13 protections

The thought of a death tax is horrifying.

If death were not penalty enough, your heirs should not be penalized via taxation on inherited property.

Just about everyone agrees on this. Since 1978, families have been protected against taxes being imposed on inherited property via the hugely popular Proposition 13, also known as the Jarvis Amendment. Prop. 13 specified that when a home or farm is inherited, there would not be additional taxes.

This ensured that the recipient of an inheritance would not be put in the position of being forced to sell a property to pay the increased taxes levied when the property was reassessed at inheritance.

However, on Nov. 3, 2020, voters narrowly (51%) approved Prop. 19, which imposed a death tax on inherited property.

Prop. 19 eliminated many of the protections afforded by the Jarvis Amendment, and now a family can be forced to sell a property or farm to pay the taxes imposed by reassessment at inheritance.

SCA 4 will re-establish the protections afforded by Prop. 13, thereby ensuring that families will not be forced to sell homes or farms due to taxes imposed upon the death of a loved one.

The Senate Governance and Finance Committee will hold a special hearing on SCA 4 on May 10. Please call or write your representatives and encourage support and co-authorship of SCA 4.

By supporting SCA 4 ,your representative is supporting the interests of the voters who put them in office.

The story of how Prop. 19 got passed is a tale of special interests, big money and deceit which exemplifies the worst our political system has to offer. Prop. 19 was sponsored and financed by the California Association of Realtors. Financial support for passage of Prop. 19 totaled 47 million, 96% of which came from the California Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors. Opponents to Prop. 19 raised $45,000.

Funding in support of Prop 19 was 1,000 times greater than the funding for the opposition. As a result, advertisements and direct mailings in support of Prop. 19 swamped any outreach in opposition to it.

Prop.19 results in increased volume of home sales, which is what the association of Realtors is concerned with.

Prop. 19 was packaged in a way that hid the impact it would have on inheritance transfers. The official title of the bill was: The home protection for seniors, severely disabled, families and victims of wildfire or natural disasters act. No mention of increased taxes on inherited property.

On the ballot the description of the proposition was: Changes certain property tax rules. Legislative constitutional amendment. The description on the ballot only mentions that it “changes taxation of family-property transfers.”

While there are some tax savings to seniors or disaster victims, the net effect of the bill is to increase tax revenue by hundreds of million to the state.

This is an example of special interests and big money facilitating the passage of a bill that is unpopular with most voters.

In spite of the great imbalance of funding in support vs in opposition to the bill and the deceptive packaging, the bill squeaked by with a 51% margin.

This can be rectified by getting SCA 4 on the ballot. Call or write your representative and insist that she support SCA 4.

Jeff Barton

Santa Barbara