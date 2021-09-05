Bring back the gold in California

Sept. 14 recall is a start toward making the state truly great

Henry Schulte

It’s been written many times how once you cross in or out of California, our side of the roads are the worst.

I had recently returned from a long trip to Montana taking my grandson to college, and I have to admit, there’s a lot of truth in it. There’s a lot of truth in many things. Many of the roads in other states were like glass.

There weren’t the thousands upon thousands of homeless lining the highways or filling the streets of the major cities we passed through as well. In fact, it was remarkable to see how clean highways can actually be. There wasn’t a crumbled paper on Interstate 15 through Salt Lake City. The same for Interstate 90 through Montana.

We stayed for over a week in Bozeman, and the town is pristine. But we did see the homeless living on the grass of a Walmart.

But before you say, see I told you so, these homeless were California-produced.

Apparently with the influx of Californians moving in, the rents have been driven so high, some of the locals could no longer afford them. These aren’t drug addicts or just bums who want beach-front tents like in Venice Beach, these are actually working folk who are trying to figure out what they’re going to do before winter sets in. Because no one is going to live in a tent during a Montana winter.

So not only are high gas prices, high rents, high taxes affecting Californians, it’s having a ripple effect across the country.

We all kind of knew this, but to see it first hand in a city that never had anything like this before, is pretty sad. And just a side note, my grandson got a job stocking in Walmart at $20 an hour, and I paid $3.30 for diesel! Both numbers are crazy.

And even with decent wages and cheaper gas and technically a lower cost of living, home prices and rents have soared. They don’t like Californians there at all. We’re not too welcome in Idaho either.

California plays the big bully. We have the most people, the highest budget. We’re big in land mass, and we’re always trying to tell the other states how good we are. And everyone should be following our example because we know best.

Well of course those in the know, realize we’re the worst off than probably all other the states combined, but Oregon and Washington and some Democrat-run states in the East are trying to catch up, but they can’t. We got the numbers on our side.

I don’t want to repeat what we all know the statistics are about our homeless, poverty, welfare, schools, yada yada. We just suck.

In a week it could change. Not that one man can rapidly repair the enormous magnitude of our problems. But giving someone else a chance at the wheel won’t hurt., and we have to try.

Larry Elder appears to be leading the pack. And in typical left fashion, even a man of color won’t fly with them. He doesn’t think like them and therefore needs to be destroyed.

Crazy stories are emerging like they always do, none with any real facts or backup. The funny thing is, it doesn’t matter who’s in front. It matters that enough people say yes to the recall and that ALL the votes get counted. The candidates running are the medicine that could be the beginning of the cure to get rid of the infection.

Another thing I noted on my trip is that when government, state or federal is involved in anything it’s always worse than private enterprise. No big news there.

All roads leading to Yellowstone before you entered the park were in good shape, but once you went through the gate, they became physically worse. The park is of course owned and run by the feds, which also explains why things are so run down.

We stayed at Yellowstone Lake Lodge, had never been there before. We’re likely never going back.

You could see at one time in its heyday it had been beautiful. Now porch railings have rotted away, the paint is about10 years behind from being redone, the cabins are still stuck in the 70’s. Despite that, it’s Yellowston, and you can’t take the beauty away.

The same rule applies to California, it is a beautiful state. It is filled with such wonderful diversity.

We have the largest trees on the planet, the most magnificent coastline. We have the kind of landscape imaginable.

We have great people and a fantastic climate.

It’s time we end running our state based on political ideology and start using common sense again. Let’s focus on the kids instead of the unions. Embrace business and help them to flourish. Reduce our taxes once and for all and operate within our means. Cut back the enormous amount of regulations and stop making more. At some point how many rules and more laws do we need?

Other states should be so lucky to have what this one state alone is blessed with. Let’s work with this treasure, polish it back up and become the Golden State again.

We can start with hopefully a new leader next week. If not, well, time to move. Just change your license plate before you get where you’re going.

The author lives in Solvang.