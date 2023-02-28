Goleta Valley Art Association celebrates 60th anniversary

COURTESY IMAGES

Colin Schildhauer’s “Out The Back AT Winter’s Eve,” an oil, is among the art created by members of the Goleta Valley Art Association.

The Goleta Valley Art Association will celebrate 60 years of “Bringing Art to the Community” with a special luncheon March 11 at the Glen Annie Golf Club, 405 Glen Annie Road in Goleta.

The program portion of the event will feature highlights of the organization’s past 60 years, including its founding by a small group of artists in 1963, led by Warren Fuller, who mounted their first showing at a bank in Goleta.

Douglass Parshall was elected as the first president that year.

“We are delighted to be able to gather with fellow members and friends in the community for our first annual luncheon since 2019 to celebrate 60 years of fulfilling our mission to bring art to the community,” said Elizabeth U. Flanagan, GVAA president.

Maxine Apke, a new member of the Goleta Valley Art Association, created “A Fairy Horse,” mixed media on handmade paper.

She is one of 46 to serve as president over the 60 years, some serving multiple years as is Ms. Flanagan, who began her service as president in 2017.

The organization’s first meeting place was in the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce office with 16 members.

More recently, the organization has had showings at the Goleta Valley Library, Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Central Library, La Cumbre Plaza, Camino Real Marketplace and various galleries in Santa Barbara.

This is art association member Adria Abraham’s “Low Tide Reflection,” an acrylic on paper.

GVAA resumed in-person shows in 2022 at both libraries. An exhibition/sale at the Faulkner Gallery ended Feb. 27, and the next two shows are scheduled Saturday through March 30 and April 1 through 26 at GVL.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Show sponsors have included Art Essentials, Limousine Link, Voice Magazine, La Cumbre Plaza and Camino Real Marketplace.

The Goleta Valley Art Association board — from left, Jan Smith, Lynn Altshul, Dawn King, Pat Heller, Merith Cosden, Elizabeth Flanagan and Terre Martine Sanitate and, seated, Louise Komp — celebrates another successful year at the 2022 Holiday Luncheon.

With a current membership of more than 200 local artists, GVAA maintained its activity during the first years of the pandemic by presenting shows and sales on its website, thegoletavalleyartassociation.org.

For many years before the pandemic, members of GVAA provided after-school art instruction to students in the Goleta Union Elementary School District. As the community continues to return to this type of pre-pandemic activity, members are hoping to resume their volunteer roles in providing this important instruction to young people in the community.

A unique activity of the GVAA is a critique presented by the juror of each show providing specific professional guidance to each artist.

“These critiques, provided through the generosity of our jurors, amount to nothing less than master classes with some of the best artists in our region,” said Terre Martin Sanitate, vice president who oversees organization of the exhibitions. “They are an invaluable resource for GVAA members.”

At left, The Goleta Valley Art Association is mentioned for its contribution to the Community Room Lighting Project in 2000 at the Goleta Public Library. The room at the library, which today is called the Goleta Valley Library, is where the association’s exhibits are mounted many months of the year, pre- and post-pandemic. At right, The Director’s Award plaque honors those who have given extraordinary service to the

Goleta Valley Art Association over many years.

Current board members besides Ms. Flanagan and Ms. Sanitate are Louise Komp, treasurer; Merith Cosden, secretary; Patricia Heller, special events; Dawn King, newsletter; Jan Smith, membership and Lynn Altschul, member at large.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com