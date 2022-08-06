Home Life Bringing the joy of Fiesta flowers
Life

Bringing the joy of Fiesta flowers

by News-Press Staff Report
FRITZ OLENBERGER PHOTOS/COURTESY OLD SPANISH DAYS
Los Niños de la Flores distributes flowers Wednesday to Santa Barbara senior residential centers such as Valley Verde.
Los Niños de la Flores gather at Garden Court in Santa Barbara, where they brought flowers.
Los Niños de la Flores are photographed at Valley Verde.
