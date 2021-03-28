Britain’s tradition of diversity

Unless you are an enemy of the multiracial democracy, England is usually the love of your life as a Briton or an American.

What a shock that Prince Harry, Meghan and Oprah did not make much of this fact in their interview.

Harry and Meghan may be the heroes of their own independence, but many of us know better than to equate that independence with modern British royalty being easily deposed or any future king of England being a bigot. The Oprah interview showed me that race was hardly the couple’s big reason for leaving. Most incredibly the couple expressed very little love for England as a nation.

Also clearly neither seemed desirous of the serious preparation and sacrifice the public-funded job of royalty requires.

England is historically a diverse place, a hot melting of Vikings, Romans, Celts, Normans and Saxons, and now others including Africans, Indians and Arabs. The diversity within the Commonwealth is vast.

All this diversity will remain after the departure of now Montecito’s most famous couple from an even more famous and enduring parliamentary, constitutional monarchy and democracy.

M. Chris Trip

Santa Maria