Broadway comes to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA — Five shows are coming to Santa Barbara at the Granada Theatre from December 2023 through May 2024.

The new season of Broadway in Santa Barbara has been announced by The American Theatre Guild and it features some of Broadway’s biggest hits. Season tickets are available now.

“We are thrilled to present such a strong Broadway season for Santa Barbara,” said Amy Hamm, executive director of The American Theatre Guild, “We also plan to continue our Staging the Future mission and provide access to Broadway shows and other educational opportunities to

underserved youth and community members.”

Staging the Future is about providing live theater to those might not otherwise be able to afford such experiences.

The five shows coming to town are The Cher Show (Dec. 6–7, 2023), Pretty Woman: The Musical (Jan. 22–23, 2024), Momix: Alice (Feb. 20, 2024), Little Women (April 10–11, 2024), and Come From Away (April 30–May 1, 2024).

For season tickets, visit BroadwaySantaBarbara.com.

For all other tickets visit BroadwaySantaBarbara.com or granadasb.org.

For more information on Staging the Future visit: https://americantheatreguild.com/education/.

— Liam Hibbert