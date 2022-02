Sunrise 10/10/1948 – Sunset 02/15/2022

Connie Marie Brooks’ funeral will be March 5, 2022 at 11am at St. Paul Baptist Church,

1777 Stratham Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93030.

Cards and Condolences can be mailed to Supt. George Brooks, Jr. at Bethel Church of God In Christ,

236 E. Cota St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101. Phone 805 717-3015