Brown becomes vice president of national sheriffs organization

At left, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown is now the vice president of Major County Sheriffs of America. At right, Sheriff Dennis Lemma of Florida is sworn in as the president of Major County Sheriffs of America.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown was sworn in Tuesday in Washington, D.C., as the new vice president of the Major County Sheriffs of America.

“I am humbled and honored to have been elected by my peers to be the vice president of the Major County Sheriffs of America,” Sheriff Brown said in a news release. “I look forward to serving in my new leadership role in the organization that represents America’s largest county sheriffs, and to doing my part to ensure that our collective voice is heard by policymakers on critical crime and public-safety issues that are so important to the communities we protect and serve.”

The ceremony took place during the organization’s winter conference.

Sheriff Brown previously served as the regional representative of MCSA and serves as a commissioner on California’s Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission.

Sheriff Brown is also the only person to have served as president of both the California State Sheriffs’ Association and the California Police Chiefs Association.

Seminole County (Fla.) Sheriff Dennis Lemma was sworn in as president. The oath of office for both positions was administered by immediate past President Peter Koutoujian of Middlesex County, Mass.

Joining Sheriffs Lemma and Brown on the executive board are: vice president of government affairs, Sheriff Michael Bouchard of Michigan; vice president of homeland security, Sheriff Mike Chapman of Virginia; secretary, Sheriff Leon Lott of South Carolina and treasurer, Sheriff Bob Gualtieri of Florida.

Major County Sheriffs of America is divided into four regions. MCSA welcomed Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub as the Region 1 representative, filling the seat held by Sheriff Brown.

For more information, go to www.mcsheriffs.com.

