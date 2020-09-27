BROWN, Christopher Alfred

Christopher Alfred Brown (known as ‘Dad’, ‘Grandpa’, and ‘White Feather’) joined our world on August 10th, 1953. Born in Santa Barbara to parents Lois and David, Chris lived and breathed his local community, surrounding natural environment, and indigenous culture. He was an ardent activist, creator of art in many forms, curious intellectual, compassionate friend, exquisitely mechanically inclined, and truly poetic on a bulldozer. He passed over from this world on August 6th, 2020 among family in Santa Cruz, CA. He is survived by his daughter Hilary, son Wade, granddaughter Lillie, sister Celia, and one very faithful doggie.