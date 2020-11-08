BROWN, Floyd Gerald “Jerry”

Floyd Gerald “Jerry” Brown went home to be with his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ in the early morning of September 13, 2020.

He was born January 5, 1934 in Alluwee, OK and spent the first part of his life there until his junior year of high school when he moved to Nowata, OK where he graduated from high school in 1952.

He went to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in Miami, OK, a junior college where he graduated in 1954. He was also married to his wife, Laura Lane in 1954. They lived in Nowata until he volunteered for the draft in 1956, joined the Navy and relocated to San Diego, CA. Upon discharge from the Navy in 1960 he enrolled at San Diego State College where he graduated with a degree in Electronic Engineering while concurrently working at Scripps Institute of Oceanography.

The family moved to Boulder, CO in 1968 where he worked at Ball Aerospace until 1978. They moved to Santa Barbara, CA in 1978 where he worked at Santa Barbara Research until his retirement in 1993. After retiring he focused on what he believed to be his true calling when he started teaching residents of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. He continued teaching and sharing the passion of his Lord until he was disabled by a stroke in 2015.

Gerald is survived by Laura, his wife of 66 years, son Bradley, daughter Linda Leigh, and son-in-law Art. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Zachary and his wife Alyssa, J.R. and his wife Samantha, Cameron, Delaney, Bentley, and 3 great-grandchildren, Peyton, Cole, and Zeppelin.

A memorial service will be held at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission at a date to be determined.

John 14:6

Remembrances may be made to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.