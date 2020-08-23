BROWN, Jerry Maurice

Jerry Maurice Brown died July 30, 2020 in Palm Desert, California. He was born July 27, 1941 in Hillsdale, Michigan to Maurice and Mary Brown. As a youth he was raised in Grass Lake, Michigan. Later his family moved to Santa Barbara when he was a teenager. He was a member of Santa Barbara High School class of 1959. After graduation he became a Registered Jeweler and partner at Churchill’s Jewelry store in Santa Barbara for 30 years. In the mid-1960s he relocated his family to the Santa Ynez Valley, and later moved to Palm Desert. He loved to travel and meet people. Jerry had many friends and always had a good story to share. He had the great gift of being able to talk with anyone; we would often say, “He never met a stranger.”

He is survived by his wife Julie of Palm Desert; and his first wife Penelope “Penny” Channell Perches (Floyd “Whitey”), with whom he had two children, Gregory Brown, his wife Lisa, Tracy Brown Anderson, her husband Dave, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Deaittra Kay Smith.

He is loved and will be missed by his family and friends.