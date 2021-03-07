BROWN, Judith

Judith was born Judith Rose Winer in Nashua, New Hampshire in 1929. After high school she attended the University of New Hampshire, where her goals were to become an occupational therapist and move to Alaska. But instead she met George Brown and got married, supporting him through his education and career development, and caring for their 4 children. In the early 1960s they moved to California where George joined the faculty as a professor of education at UC Santa Barbara. When George went to Esalen Institute to study Gestalt therapy with Fritz Perls, Judith accompanied him and so impressed Dr. Perls that he trained her as well. This started Judith on a path of professional development which eventually included obtaining a Ph.D, becoming a licensed marriage and family therapist, and publishing three books. She and George became noted trainers in Gestalt Therapy and traveled all over the world giving workshops.

Judith impressed and charmed everyone she met. She was the kind of person to develop life-long friendships after meeting someone on a plane or in a grocery store. Athletic and active, she was a charter member of the Santa Barbara Tennis and Swim club and took Pilates classes well into her 80s. In her last years she moved to a memory care facility in San Diego county, close to many loving family members. She died of complications from COVID in February 2021. Judith is survived by her sons Joshua, Ethan, and Adam, and by her daughter Elissa, as well as her grandchildren Jessica, Tawnya, Bryson, Elise, Rebecca, and Leah.