BROWN, Margie

The angels danced — and perhaps Margie did too — as Margie’s Lord and Savior ushered her into her eternal home in heaven on March 20, 2021. Margie had a long and beloved life on earth, and will be greatly missed; we will rejoice together when we see her again!

Margie was born Margot Diemer on March 12, 1930, in Karlsruhe, Germany, the eldest of four children born to Karl Philip and Maria Diemer. From her earliest years, she helped take care of others; her siblings, her cousins, her mom. She grew up in the midst of WWII: her father was killed early in the war; her home was bombed (more than once!), her mother was seriously ill and hospitalized; and she and her siblings were sent to the countryside for safety, separated from mom and each other. Margie helped her mom gather the family together again, and the family continued to face bombings and separations, trying to stay together as much as they could during the war. After the war, Margie started working as an administrative assistant in a local company and helped take care of her siblings.

Then in 1950, Margie was a bridesmaid at the wedding of a friend, and there she met Earl Brown, a young US soldier who changed her life direction. In April 1952, she sailed alone from Germany to Canada, to wait for Earl to return from active duty in Germany. When she arrived, she knew no one, had a total of $15, and got a job as a nanny. Earl returned to the US in July 1952, headed to Canada, and they were married in August in Toronto. Earl’s younger brother Fred lived with Margie while Earl returned to the US to find work; Margie and Fred joined Earl in the US in early 1953. Margie proudly became a US citizen. They lived in Blythe, CA, then later in Beaumont, where their two children, Karl and Inge, were born, and then in Oceanside. In 1970 the family moved to Santa Barbara.

Margie and Earl were involved for many years at Calvary Baptist Church; Margie began working in the children’s department from the day they started attending and stayed for almost 30 years. She was involved in many other church ministries, including Helping Hand, and could usually be found helping in the church kitchen. Later, she joined Emanuel Lutheran Church, where she helped with ministries for the blind.

Once the children started school, Margie worked in food service at a private dorm for students at UCSB. A few years later, she started her own business as an independent sales representative for promotional items; she managed her business for 34 years, finally retiring at the age of 88! Margie and Earl also hosted foreign exchange students in their home.

Margie and Earl traveled to Europe every few years to visit with Margie’s family, to see Inge after she moved to Germany, and to travel in Europe. After Earl’s death in 2006, Margie continued to visit family there.

Margie always had time to help others; visiting the homebound; chauffeuring others to appointments; calling and caring for those in need; and she enjoyed many afternoons of board games with her friends! Margie was active and involved in service until shortly before her death.

Margie was a strong lady, strong in her faith, her ambition, her integrity, her generosity, and her love and service to others. Margie leaves her beloved children, Karl and Inge (Dirk), her adored grandchildren, Tim, Andy and Lucy, and her many, many friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation or Serenity House, part of VNA Health in Santa Barbara, in memory and appreciation of their excellent care for Margie in her last days. A memorial gathering may be held in the summer.