BROWN, Ralph W.

Ralph W. “Billy” Brown passed away at his home on March 30, 2022. He is survived by his son, Wyatt and his beloved daughter-in-law, Jana. Billy was born in Sadorus, Illinois on August 29, 1921. He graduated from high school in 1939 and was accepted into the Army Air Corp cadet program in 1942. Two years later, he received his silver wings and married his wife, Carolyn (deceased).

He attended the University of Illinois on the GI bill and received his BA in Business Administration. Diploma in hand, he & Carolyn headed to sunny California, landing in Santa Barbara in the early ’50s. Starting as a warehouseman at Grinnell Plumbing Co., he worked his way up to become the manager of the local branch in a few short years.

In 1972, a career change led him to real estate, eventually earning his Broker’s license while working at Associated Brokers. Retiring 30 years later, he enjoyed trips to Greece & Spain with his wife, Carolyn and their friends. Billy loved meeting people and telling his stories to old friends. Often, they would begin with, “If I have told you this before, please don’t stop me. I love to tell this story.” That was Billy in a nutshell.

Join us for Billy’s final tale at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 10:00am for a graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Billy’s name to your local veteran’s administration.