BROWN, William Comstock, Jr.

September 5, 1955 – March 14, 2021

William “Bill” Brown was born on Sept. 5, 1955, in Los Angeles, Calif. to William Comstock Brown Sr. and Betty Lou (Bundy) Brown. They moved to Ventura from 1966 – 1968 and then Santa Barbara in 1968. Bill graduated from Dos Pueblos High School in 1974. While in high school, Bill was a part of the football team which took home the Championship in 1972. His love of football started in high school and he went on to become a coach at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School and St. Joseph High School in Orcutt.

After high school Bill attended Santa Barbara City College where we went through their diving program and became a deep sea welder, getting a job off the coast in the North Sea of Scotland. Bill then came back to Santa Barbara, working for his father as a handyman at the Granada Theatre.

In 1982, Bill moved to the Santa Ynez Valley and spent the majority of his career as a painting contractor. He loved the Santa Ynez Valley community as well as being a football coach.

Bill is survived by his daughters Jennifer Brown Congdon (Jake Congdon) and Christine Brown; granddaughter Dior Harvey; sister Susan Russell and nephews Jim and Brian Russell.

His memorial was held Sunday, March 21 at the Maverick Saloon in Santa Ynez, a favorite place of Bill’s.

