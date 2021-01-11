Browns stun steelers in Pittsburgh

It had been 51 years since the Cleveland Browns won a road playoff game. On Sunday night, they ended that long drought by ending the Pittsburgh Steelers season.

Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes and Kareem Hunt caught two passes for scores as the Browns whipped the Steelers, 48-37, in Pittsburgh.

Cleveland gets top seed Kansas City in the Divisional Round on Sunday at 9 a.m. (PST).

The Browns got going in a hurry against the Steelers, scoring a touchdown on a fumble recovery on the first play of the game. Cleveland ended up leading 28-0 after the first quarter en route to the franchise’s first overall playoff win since 1994. Nick Chubb was also a big contributor for the Browns. He rushed for 76 yards on 18 carries, and caught four passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger finished an astounding 47-for-68 for 501 yards and four touchdowns. But the veteran signal caller was intercepted four times.

Saints 21, Bears 9

Drew Brees got it done through the air and Alvin Kamara took care of the ground game to lead New Orleans to a playoff win over Chicago.

Brees was 28 of 39 for 265 yards and two touchdowns, while Kamara gained 99 yards on 23 carries and scored a touchdown. As good as Brees and Kamara were on offense, the Saints defense was just as good, especially when it came to the Bears’ ground game.

Chicago managed only 48 yards rushing in the game.

New Orleans will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Divisional Round game on Sunday at 12:05 PST. The Saints beat the Buccaneers twice during the regular season.

Ravens 20, Titans 13

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson was far more effective with his feet than he was with his arm.

Jackson, who refused to shake hands with the Tennessee players after the game, ran for 136 yards and a touchdown in 16 carries. His 48-yard touchdown run with 2:32 left in the second quarter tied the game, 10-10. That was the score at halftime after the Titans got off to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

Through the air, Jackson was 17-for-24 for 179 yards. He was also intercepted once. Marquise Brown led the Baltimore receivers with seven catches for 109 yards. Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill finished 18-for-26 for 165 yards and a touchdown. He, too, was intercepted one time. The Ravens play their Divisional Round playoff game Saturday night at Buffalo.

The Los Angeles Rams play at Green Bay in a Divisional Round game on Saturday afternoon.