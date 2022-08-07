BRUEL, Leslie

October 14, 1941 – June 25, 2022

There will be a Celebration for Leslie with a Mass at Trinity Episcopal Church, S.B. at 1:00pm on Saturday 8/20/22. Loud sneakers encouraged. Afterwards, there will be a reception on the patio.

All are welcome.

Leslie leaves her daughter Kirsten, her granddaughter Nikki, her great-grandsons Christian and Jayden and their Grandpa Joe, her sister-in-law Sandy, her nieces Meghann (and her son Calvin) and Tara (and her son Cillian), her nephew Heath, her life-long friends both here and abroad, and her companions Lynn, Luigi and cats.

Leslie loved life. Born in Conn., she traveled the world. She loved her friends, animals and all the arts. She spent half her life fighting painful and debilitating diseases. With the help of her constant wit, humor and determination and her outstanding and devoted team of UCLA doctors, her life remained full and devoted to others. Leslie was a life force who will always be remembered

and loved.