BRUINGTON, Hal Donald

Was born 2-20-28 in Sedgwick Kansas, and died 12-2-20 in Santa Barbara, CA.

He is survived by his wife Mary Lou, 3 daughters and 3 step daughters; Kat, Tina, Sandra, Lois, Barbara & Martha.

Graduate of Grossmont high School and San Diego Junior College.

Hal will be missed by his sister Vivian of Visalia, 4 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and an abundance of nieces and nephews, friends and business associates.

Hal was an Elder in the Community of Christ and also served many terms as pastor. He was a past chairman of Graceland University entrepreneurial round table.

For more than 50 years he was well known as a builder, developer, realtor in Santa Barbara, and taught at Anthony Schools for 26 years mentoring contractors.

He and his first wife Wanda graciously served the Western White House for President Reagan and First Lady Nancy.

He honorably served in the Navy during WWII.

Hal was a man of great generosity to his community, his church, and all of his family and friends. He always had goals and encouraged others to have theirs.

In lieu of flowers; please consider a donation to your favorite charity, or the Alzheimer’s Association, local food bank, pet rescue or Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

A celebration service will be planned on his birthday in February.