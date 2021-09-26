BRYANT, Suzan B.

June 10, 1934 – August 19, 2021

Suzan B. Bryant passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 19, 2021, surrounded by family. Suzie was born Suzan Benedict Beard in New York City to Elizabeth Fiske Cort and Jeremiah Robinson Beard. She was a graduate of Westover School in Middlebury, Connecticut and Vassar College. After spending thirteen years on the East Coast (in New York City and Princeton), Suzie returned to her beloved Santa Barbara in 1976.

Suzie was an avid and accomplished artist and tireless advocate for the arts. Her paintings have been shown at multiple venues in the Santa Barbara area over the past four decades. She was also a devoted volunteer to many organizations in the Santa Barbara area.

She is survived by her son Robinson Bryant and daughter Kelley Bryant & daughter-in-law, Cindy Schlaefer, sister Linda Brandi & brother-in-law, Jim Brandi, grandchildren Jennifer Graham and Alex Bryant, and great-grandchildren Astara, Bodhi and Suede.

Her sharp wit, great humor and endless curiosity will be very much missed by her family and the many friends who loved her. Donations in her honor can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or the Hearing Health Foundation.