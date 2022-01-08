Home Featured Bubbles in the park!
Bubbles in the park!

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Derrick Dunten, far left, celebrates the release of giant bubbles by his father John, far right, and family friend Aurelio Garivay at Shoreline Park.
John Dunten, far right, unleashes bubbles while his son Derrick (far left) and friend Aurelio Garivay looks on
Giant bubbles get a visitor’s attention at Shoreline Park.
John Dunten (back, right) unleashes a giant bubble while his son Derrick takes a phone photo.
A visitor lounging at Shoreline Park records giant bubbles floating.

It was like something out of a sci-fi movie.

Suddenly big bubbles floated above Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara.

And people embraced the sight.

