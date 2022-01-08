Bubbles in the park!

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSDerrick Dunten, far left, celebrates the release of giant bubbles by his father John, far right, and family friend Aurelio Garivay at Shoreline Park. John Dunten, far right, unleashes bubbles while his son Derrick (far left) and friend Aurelio Garivay looks on Giant bubbles get a visitor’s attention at Shoreline Park. John Dunten (back, right) unleashes a giant bubble while his son Derrick takes a phone photo. A visitor lounging at Shoreline Park records giant bubbles floating. It was like something out of a sci-fi movie. Suddenly big bubbles floated above Shoreline Park in Santa Barbara. And people embraced the sight. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Santa Barbara Middle School wins Water Hero Award next post William Jessup beats Westmont men’s basketball team Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.