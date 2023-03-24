Bucket Brigade Academy accepts applications

SANTA BARBARA — The Bucket Brigade Academy has opened its admissions process for its 2023 summer program.

The community resilience training program teaches high school student leaders how to organize, train and deploy the power of community in response to natural disasters and community crises.

The program emphasizes relationship building, safety, and community organizing to create a more connected and resilient Santa Barbara County, according to a news release.

The program is designed so that BBA graduates leave with skills to lead during community crises and volunteer service projects.

Individual and corporate sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information or to apply, go to academy.sbbucketbrigade.org.

— Caleb Beeghly