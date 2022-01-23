Budding boxers headline boxing event at Chumash Casino Resort

On Friday at 6:30 p.m., up-and-coming boxers from across the country will face off as the World Fighting Championships comes to the Chumash Casino Resort with its WFC 131, in the Samala Showroom. Tickets for the event can be had for $35, $55, $75 and $95. The card is subject to change.

The main event will face-off the undefeated Angel Flores (8-0), who trains locally at Flores Boxing Club in Buellton, vs. Derrick Murray (14-4-1), who trains out of 12th & Park Boxing in St. Louis. Flores is a local favorite who has recorded two knockouts in the same number of fights in the Samala Showroom.

“We’re excited to bring boxing back to the Central Coast. These local athletes have been training hard for their long-awaited return to the ring, and we can’t wait to see them showcase their talent,” said Matt McGovern, President of World Fighting Championships.

WFC 131 will showcase homegrown fighters from a handful of local Central Coast boxing clubs, including Big’s Boxing, Balderas Boxing Club, Knuckleheadz Boxing & MMA, JLD Boxing Academy and Flores Boxing Club.

Oxnard’s Rudy Ochoa (10-1) is slated to compete, and there will be a Central Coast showdown between Michael De La Cruz (0-1) of Ventura and Oscar Mendoza (4-4) of Santa Maria.

Three fighters are making their professional debuts. The fight night will also feature two amateur bouts.

The Chumash Casino Resort will require WFC 131 ticket holders to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of the show for a PCR test or within 24 hours of the show for an Antigen test. The state’s indoor mask mandate will also be in effect.

The resort is located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California. This is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com