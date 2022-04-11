Budding second-grade artists

Cold Spring School paints landscapes to raise money for STEAM building

COURTESY PHOTOS

Second graders from Cold Spring School hold their art work. The students’ paintings of landscapes are now on display at Red Kettle Coffee in Summerland, where proceeds from the sales will go toward a new STEAM building at Cold Spring School lin Montecito.

Sarah Schaupeter’s second-grade class at Cold Spring School in Montecito has created paintings of various landscapes in Santa Barbara.

The children’s artwork is on display during April at Red Kettle Coffee, located at 2275 Ortega Hill Drive, Suite A, in Summerland.

The artwork will also be for sale, with the funds raised going to benefit the new two-classroom STEAM building at Cold Spring. (STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.)

The students are excited about the new classrooms.

Royer Saunders, 8, painted this landscape of Wet Wednesday racing off Santa Barbara.

Cara Snodgrass points to her painting at Red Kettle Coffee

“We are currently out of classroom space, the library and music auditorium are both being used as classrooms,” Ms. Schaupeter told the News-Press. “The new classrooms would be some of the easiest classrooms to build. The art and STEAM building would be great, and the students are very excited.

“The new classrooms would accommodate enrollment growth and provide both current and future students with classroom space,” she said. “The district is committed to constructing a permanent new building in two phases.”

Ms. Schaupeter is a frequent customer of Red Kettle Coffee. The owner, Megan Tingstrom, features an artist every month, and was looking for ideas for the upcoming month.

The Red Kettle Coffee Gnome holds a second grader’s painting.

Ms. Tingstrom was the one who had the idea of displaying students’ artwork, as she had done it previously with Summerland Elementary School.

All the paintings were done in acrylic starting with a pencil drawing. The young artists received instruction similar to a landscape painting lesson, discussing foreground, middle ground and background and how to mix colors.

“They all picked a different landscape from Santa Barbara County, and we wanted it to connect with our program on landforms,” said Ms. Schaupeter. “We have painted pictures from Cold Spring, Lotus Land, More Mesa, Gaviota Beach, Figueroa Mountain.”

Students painted landscapes of scenes around Santa Barbara County.

Students talked about their creations.

“I painted Wet Wednesday Racing that occurs every Wednesday, with sailboats racing with a sunset in the background,” said Royer Saunders, 8. “I painted it because the sunset was really beautiful, and the water was really nice and dark.”

Cara Snodgrass, 8, discussed her work of art.

“I painted Butterfly Beach,” Cara said. “I painted it because I really liked the ocean and the sunset. Also, before I moved to Montecito, I lived two blocks away from the beach.”

email: kzehnder@newspress.com