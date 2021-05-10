Budget hearing set for Parks and Recreation

This afternoon, from 1:30 to 5 p.m., the Santa Barbara City Council will hold a budget review meeting and public hearing for the Parks and Recreation Department, including Creeks and Golf funds.

Then, Tuesday afternoon, starting at 2 p.m., the Council will hear Sewer Lateral Inspection Program updates. The city’s Sewer Lateral Inspection Program, established in 2007, addresses the increasing number of private sewer lateral spills and public spills by working with property owners to replace or repair their failing private sewer laterals. The program has continued to develop and change in response to the community’s needs.

Staff will update the Council on improving customer services, developing effective public communication materials, offering incentive programs, sewer lateral renewal options, the Forward-Lateral web-based software, its Financial Assistance Program, administrative guidelines and municipal code updates.

In other business, the city will hold a public hearing on the proposed Santa Barbara Clean Energy Rates. They’ll also be asked to approve the Clean Energy Rate setting formula for each of its energy product offerings across all customer types and authorize the City Administrator to determine rates by application of the formulas.

The premium results in a bill increase of approximately 5 to 8% for residential customers, or $3 to $5 per month. Rate consideration factors include revenue sufficiency, rate competitiveness, rate stability, customer understanding, equity among customers and efficiency.

SBCE will offer customers three distinct energy product choices defined by the amount of carbon-free energy content, as established by Council, and price per kilowatt-hour (kWh). The default product, which all customers in Santa Barbara will be automatically enrolled to at launch of service, is the SBCE 100% Green product, which offers customers 100% carbon-free electricity at a small premium of $0.012/kWh over Southern California Edison’s rates, which have been approved by the California Public Utilities Commission.

The second product, SBCE Green Start, is the “opt down” product, meaning customers can choose to opt down to this product, which provides less carbon-free content but more than the incumbent utility, SCE, at the same baseline rate charged by SCE.

The third option is SBCE Resilient, a program for customers who install solar energy or battery energy storage at their home or business and allows those customers to net meter the energy on an annualized basis and receive revenue for any excess generation. Under this program, the customer is paid a Net Surplus Compensation Rate of $0.0663/kWh if their system has generated more kWh than they have used in a 12-month relevant period.

The meetings can be viewed on City TV Channel 18 or streamed live at www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/CAP.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com