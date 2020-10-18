Buehler comes up big again for the Dodgers

ARLINGTON, Tex. — Walker Buehler tossed six shutout innings and Corey Seager and Justin Turner hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers, who trailed three games to one in the series, have come back to win two straight to force a seventh and deciding game today.

Buehler allowed seven hits and finished with six strikeouts and no walks. His best work may have come after his only real tough inning when he loaded the bases with no outs in the second.

Buehler, after loading the bases, struck out the next two batters and got the Braves’ next batter, Cristian Pache, to ground out to short to end the threat with no runs scored.

L.A. right fielder Mookie Betts did his part in the field in the fifth inning when he scaled the right-field wall to rob Marcell Ozuna of an extra-base hit and the Braves of what would have been their first run of the game.

The Dodgers’ other run came on Cody Bellinger’s single in the first inning. Kenley Jansen pitched a one-two-three ninth inning to record the save and force a Game 7 tonight at 5:15 p.m. PDT.

The winner will move on to the World Series to face the Tampa Bay Rays, who defeated the Houston Astros, 4-2, in Game 7 on Saturday night at PETCO Park.

— Gerry Fall