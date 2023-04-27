Annual beer festival is on tap for May 6 at River View Park

The Buellton Brew Fest will take place May 6.

For the last decade, the Buellton Brew Fest has been bringing local craft breweries, wineries and distilleries together for delicious tastings and fun in the Santa Barbara County wine country.

This year’s event is happening from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 6 at River View Park, 151 Sycamore Drive in Buellton.

There, visitors will find more than 50 vendors serving beer, wine, spirits, seltzer, kombucha and cider, alongside live entertainment, food trucks and lawn games.

Local breweries and wineries in attendance include Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Firestone Walker Brewing Co. with its famous 805 beer, Solvang Brewing Co., Brick Barn Wine Estate, Santa Barbara Winery, Lafond Winery and Vineyards and more.

Live entertainment will be performed by Santa Ynez Valley’s local disc jockey, DJ Peetey; a Santa Barbara’s funk band, The New Vibe; and an alternative rock tribute band, The Last Decade.

A large crowd gets into the spirit at the Buellton Brew Fest.

Tickets for general admission are $55 and include tastings from any of the 50-plus breweries, wineries, spirits and ciders on site. VIP tickets are $65 and give guests access to the festival an hour early for tastings from specialized beers that will not be available during the general admission session.

A portion of all proceeds will go toward college scholarships for local graduating high school seniors.

Buellton Brew Fest encourages guests to drink responsibly and has the Brew Bus available as designated driver. Visitors and residents staying in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria and Lompoc can be picked up at designated locations, which can be found online.

Tickets, which must be pre-purchased, are available at eventsbyenfuego.ticketsauce.com/e/buellton-brew-fest-2023.

Buellton is part of the craft beer movement with two award-winning breweries getting their start in the community: Firestone Walker Brewing Co. and Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. Dorwood Distillery (also known as Brothers Spirits) offers yet another tasty option.

The festival features beers from many vendors.

The town of 5,000 has more to offer than annual events like the Brew Fest, Buellton Wine and Chili Festival, and fall and winter festivals.

It is also home to the Mendenhall Museum, a personal collection of unique gas station/automobile memorabilia and other antiques. The museum has one of the largest petroliana collections on the West Coast, including gasoline pumps, globes and porcelain gas, oil and road signs.

There are also race cars, racing memorabilia, license plates, gas and oil items and other miscellaneous antiques. This collection was started more than 50 years ago by the late Jack Mendenhall and is carried on today by his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Vickie Mendenhall. Tours are available.

Buellton’s Santa Ynez Horseback Rides is the newest attraction that takes riders through quiet, unspoiled and rustic areas. Riders depart from stables along the Santa Rita Hills canyon, cross the river, then head toward a bustling beaver dam while enjoying wildlife flourishing in its natural surroundings. Rides are available to book online.

Coming soon to Buellton is Highland Adventures. Visitors can get a bird’s eye view of Santa Ynez Valley, soaring through the skies on nearly a mile of cables. This three-hipline course crosses beautiful hillsides and along vast ridge lines, providing breathtaking views of the area.

