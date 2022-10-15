Buellton Chamber of Commerce to host candidates forum

The Buellton Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a city council candidates’ forum Sunday afternoon at the Oak Valley Elementary School’s multi-purpose room.

The school is at 525 Second St., Buellton.

The city is now divided into four districts, with Districts 1 and 4 having elections this year as well as an at-large mayor’s election. The various districts elect representatives to the Buellton City Council.

Sunday’s forum will be divided into three parts.

District 1 will be covered from 1-2 p.m. with candidates Hudson Hornick and Tom Widroe. Both are new to Buellton city government.

District 1 covers Rancho de Maria, Dairyland and both mobile home parks: River Grove and Ranch Club Estates

The citywide mayoral election will be covered from 2-3 p.m. Two Buellton City Council members are running for mayor: Elysia Lewis and Dave King.

Also, this forum will feature information on the Buellton School R 2022 bond extension to repair aging facilities.

District 4 will be covered from 3-4 p.m. with candidates David Silva and Art Mercado.

Mr. Silva is a first-time candidate while Art Mercado is a former city council member.

District 4 covers all of Buellton east of State Route 101 as well as the far northwest area of Central Avenue and Jonata Park Road.

The public will be able to submit questions to the candidates and visit with them at information tables.

For a map of the districts, go to cityofbuellton.com.

On Nov. 8, you can vote in person at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, 555 McMurray Road, Buellton. Or you can drop your ballot between now and the close of polls on Nov. 8 in front of Buellton City Hall, 107 W. State Route 246, Buellton. You can also mail your ballot.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com