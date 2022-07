BUELLTON — The Buellton City Council and Planning Commission are scheduled to have a joint meeting Thursday to discuss the BUE-17 Mixed-Use Developments, southern terminus of Industrial Way.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 140 W. State Route 246, Buellton. People can attend the meeting in person or watch it stream live at cityofbuellton.com/government/cityTV.php.

— Dave Mason