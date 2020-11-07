Buellton, Lompoc receive traffic enforcement grants

The California Office of Traffic Safety awarded the Buellton Public Works and Lompoc Police departments grants for traffic education and enforcement.

Buellton received a $40,000 grant, and the money will be used to host walking and bicycling presentations for children in the schools (when possible) and to educate adults interested in becoming walking and bicycling leaders for the community.

The Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition will lead activities with collaborative partnerships in the Santa Ynez Valley, including workshops geared toward youth and adults, bicycle helmet inspections, distribution of helmets to those in need, distribution of safety equipment to improve visibility such as reflective armbands and sets of rechargeable bike lights and family rides to encourage the community to explore their neighborhood.

The program will run through Sept. 30, 2021.

The Lompoc Police Department received $32,500, and will use the funds for programs including: patrols looking for suspected alcohol and/or drug-impaired drivers; patrols targeting violations of California’s hands-free cell phone law and vehicle code violations by drivers, motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians who are putting other roadway users at risk; patrols targeting the primary causes of crashes — speeding, improper turns, running stop signs or signals, right-of-way violations and driving on the wrong side of the road; the creation of “Hot Sheets” identifying repeat DUI offenders; and officer training to identify suspected impaired drivers and conduct sobriety tests.

The program will also last one year.

