Buellton panel to discuss apartments

BUELLTON — The Buellton Planning Commission will discuss a senior apartments project at its meeting tonight.

Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. at the Buellton City Council Chambers, 140 W. State Route 246, Buellton.

The commission will discuss a resolution calling for approval of a final development plan for the Village Senior Apartments project. The project is located at the northeast corner of State Route 246 and McMurray Road.

People can attend tonight’s meeting in person or watch it stream live at www.cityofbuellton.com.

