BUELLTON — The Buellton City Council and the city’s Planning Commission will discuss the 2023-2031 housing update during a joint meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the council’s chambers, 140 W. State Route 246.

Materials related to the agenda are available during normal business hours for public inspection at the Planning Department, 331 Park St., Buellton.

People can attend the meeting in person or watch it stream live at cityofbuellton.com/government/cityTV.php .

— Katherine Zehnder