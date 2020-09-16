Buellton Planning Commission to hold hearing

BUELLTON — The city of Buellton Planning Commission will hear comments on a proposed development during its meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Creekside Village, a three-story commercial and residential property, seeks development at 480 Avenue of Flags. Creekside Village would have 10,670 square feet of commercial business space on the first floor and 64 residential units across the second and third floors.

Three existing buildings would be demolished. It was originally established as a motel but now is a multi-family complex with 19 tenants.

The Planning Commission will look to approve the final development plan and adjust lot lines to join two parcels of land for the project.

