Buellton planning panel to meet

BUELLTON — The Buellton Planning Commission will discuss the River Ranch RV Storage Project at 6 tonight.

The meeting will be conducted in-person at the City Council Chambers, 140 W. State Route 246. Those attending must wear masks, except when they are addressing the commission. The meeting will also live-stream at www.cityofbuellton.com/government/cityTV.php.

The commission tonight is examining a conceptual review of the RIver Ranch project.

The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 2 at the council chambers.

— Dave Mason