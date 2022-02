BUELLTON — The Buellton Planning Commission will discuss draft revisions to community design guidelines when it meets Thursday.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. The public can’t attend the meeting in person, but can watch it at www.cityofbuellton.com/government/cityTV.php.

You can also listen by calling 1-669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 851 3790 3974. The passcode is 678165.

— Dave Mason